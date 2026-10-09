Without much notice, over a period of several decades, our nation had reduced the use of vulgar and indecent terms in common parlance and had provided more and more opportunity to its diverse population. Terms that were racist or that denigrated people for other reasons, to some fair degree, were moved to the margins. Although we never could be accused of an excess of refinement, our day-to-day interactions largely were civil. Under the surface, though, the billionaires and the “think tanks” they supported looked for ways to divide us, to desensitize and vulgarize our language, and to put us in our places so they could seize our resources, eliminate our rights, and gut the Constitution.

These anti-democratic rebels had a number of motives, beginning with their own venal desires. One significant factor, though, was that for racists a critical moment rapidly was approaching. Soon, they knew, in the United States whites would be one of several large minority populations and no longer would be the dominant majority demographic it long had been. Though one cannot tell for certain, it seems likely that today that point has been reached, and, ironically, that is one of the factors that will function to save our democracy.

Lincoln saved the union once, now we must do it again.

Setting us against each other was a matter of reigniting and enabling racism, highly particularistic religion, misogyny, and prejudice writ large. The term “woke” has been used to attack efforts to realize our signature egalitarian and inclusive values. And, as a part of the larger plan to set us against each other, the plotters against democracy have been conditioning us to accept as normal the cruelty and violence perpetrated upon innocents by ICE and other governmental agencies.

Their notion is that the more we see children, women, people of color, and other groups attacked, brutalized, even killed, the less we will be disturbed by more general violence perpetrated by our government upon its citizens. And now come the public executions.

Revulsion, disgust, anger, all are roused by thoughts of returning to such a dehumanizing and barbaric practice. (Imagine the impact on the children who inevitably will see some of this!!) But for the deeply perverted minds that currently hold majorities in the House and Senate and dominate the executive branch, this is one more step to coarsening Americans so they will be willing to accept the next grossly inhumane and uncivilized behavior of which they can conceive.

We cannot be silent and must loudly oppose public executions. This isn’t just one more loathsome effort to bring division and confusion to our people; it is a signal scheme to push us over the edge. When we accept public executions — this one apparently by firing squad — the image of people hanging from a noose in a tree perhaps won’t seem so disturbing. Considering the vile murders of Good and Pretti won’t be so repugnant. We will have been conditioned, at least to some degree. And, for certain, if this one appalling step isn’t prevented, more soon will follow.

At this late moment in a midterm election of such monumental importance, very many people now are engaged in the national drama. We all are determined to vote and are bracing to oppose efforts to overturn a free election. The public execution is both an attempt to force us to accept atrocities as everyday, normal events and an attempt to distract us from the larger effort to vote and to protect the outcomes of our elections.

In this moment, the words of the French national anthem’s first verse are a perfect call to action. Here they are in French and in English:

Allons enfants de la Patrie,

Le jour de gloire est arrivé!

Contre nous de la tyrannie

L’étendard sanglant est levé!

Arise, children of the Fatherland,

The day of glory has arrived!

Against us, tyranny’s

Bloody standard is raised!

We now are entering the final battles of this contest between the evil forces of authoritarianism and our democratic values. It will takes months, even years, of effort still, but we must make certain that our descendants look back with a smile and say,

“When they were needed, they did not fail us.”

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