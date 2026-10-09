Egalitarian, Inclusive Democracy

Egalitarian, Inclusive Democracy

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Saralyn Fosnight's avatar
Saralyn Fosnight
Oct 9

I love the Marseillaise! Thanks for the quote!

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1 reply by Ron Keffer
Fadwellchrispow's avatar
Fadwellchrispow
Oct 14

Understandable. It is a wreaking cesspool. Unfortunately it is the only anti-social media where I have a chance of reaching those people that we know in our personal lives who are not giving what we are experiencing the attention that it truly deserves 😞

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