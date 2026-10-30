Egalitarian, Inclusive Democracy

Egalitarian, Inclusive Democracy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M Gazelle's avatar
M Gazelle
4h

Well said!

Reply
Share
Dave and Susan Erwin's avatar
Dave and Susan Erwin
11h

The depth and breath of the depravity of the current administration is growing at an exponential rate. All of this has happened in less than two years. God help us from the next two years as Trump continues to reach new lows. Voting now is but a start to reverse this trend.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ronald Keffer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture