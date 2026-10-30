If there is anyone reading this who is saying to himself or herself something on the order of “Things seem pretty normal in my life. I go to work; I come home, eat, sleep, and go back to work like I’ve always done. It wouldn’t be such a tragedy if Republicans kept control of the House and the Senate. I think I’ll just skip voting this time,” I want you to follow each bulleted point below by asking yourself if what is expressed there really is normal in the United States of America.

American citizens innocent of any crime are being shot down in the streets by masked thugs wearing no identifying markings other than, sometimes, a vest bearing the word “POLICE.” Is this normal in the USA?

Immigrants who have committed no crime, some of whom have work visas or green cards, are being rounded up, often roughed up, and deported to countries they’ve never set foot in or to their home country from which they fled in terror and in which they are likely to be murdered either by the government or by a drug cartel. Is this normal in the USA?

The Trump administration has built concentration camps within the borders of the United States for holding immigrants whose skin color is other than white and/or their religion is other than Christian. Concentration camps! Like the Nazis! Is this normal in the USA?

Trump has deployed National Guard to six American cities (all blue) and Marines to one of those (Los Angeles). Is this normal—or even Constitutional—in the USA?

Trump has suggested that Iran bomb two American cities (both blue). Is it normal in the USA for the president to encourage a foreign power to bomb American cities?

Trump has banned the use of nearly 300 words and phrases in government communications, including “Black,” “disability,” “female,” “political,” “traumatic,” “victim,” and “women.” Is this normal in the USA?

Trump issued executive orders and presidential memoranda limiting attorneys’ access to government buildings and abolishing any consideration for future government employment unless they pledged millions in free legal services to the Trump administration. Is this a normal practice in the USA? Doesn’t it smack of corruption and the mob?

Trump threatened elite universities with freezing federal grants and contracts and terminating their tax-exempt status unless they revised their curricula to reflect the Trump administration’s “values.” Is this normal in the USA?

Trump routinely insults journalists who ask him substantive questions, calling them names and resorting to comments about their appearance or character. He has on at least two occasions revoked press passes of media representatives whose questions he doesn’t like or whose coverage doesn’t conform with MAGA’s narratives. Is this normal in the USA?

After campaigning as the peace president, Trump has launched attacks against seven nations: Somalia, Iraq, Yemen, Iran, Syria, Nigeria, and Venezuela. Is this kind of adventurism normal for the USA? Should it be?

After promising during his campaign to eliminate inflation and begin lowering prices on day one, Trump has expressed an outright lack of concern for American families’ financial struggles. He actually said, “I don’t give a damn,” in reference to the suffering of Americans while at the same time admitting that he was “making a freaking fortune.” Is this lack of concern for Americans normal for an American president?

I could go on … and on, but surely that’s enough to motivate a reluctant voter to realize how far from normal this president and his Congress have taken us and to get to the polls, the sooner the better, and cast their vote for candidates who value democracy, care about the American people, and who will take the lead to find a new normal that doesn’t include the shocking, abhorrent, perfidious practices and attitudes listed above.

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