Egalitarian, Inclusive Democracy

Egalitarian, Inclusive Democracy

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W. R. Dunn's avatar
W. R. Dunn
6h

Even in the 70s, “futurists” also predicted dire effects of coming climate change and global warming, due to excessive burning of fossil fuels.

At the time, some prognostications were labeled “alarmist.” But as it turns out, very many of those predictions proved quite conservative.

On a personal note, sometime in the early 80s, I bet a friend we’d see riots in the streets, to protest rightward union busting, racist rhetoric, and the “voodoo economics” of Ronald Reagan. I lost that bet. No one much cared at the time apparently.

For what it’s worth, here is what I guess happened to our society. So many Americans were so demoralized by race riots, Vietnam, Nixon, and the discovery of systematic lying by federal officials, that we just lost confidence in ourselves.

Gerald Ford tried to move forward. Jimmy Carter tried to talk frankly with Americans, just as if we were adults. But the country did not want to face reality.

Along comes the smiling actor, promising tax cuts and prosperity, with magical disappearance of deficits and national debt. It was nonsense, of course, but folks just wanted to believe it.

Then, because nonsense worked so well, Republicans took to outright lying. And that seemed to work pretty well too (for them).

Decades later, far too many Americans seem incapable of distinguishing plain truth from boldfaced lying. And here we are.

We will pay dearly. But we can recover — if we “grow up” and face reality again.

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Dr. Linda L. Moore's avatar
Dr. Linda L. Moore
5h

I’m interested in your thoughts on racism.. I moved from Midwest to east coast and eventually back to Midwest. My experience with racism was dramatically different.. many friends, colleagues,… and a few intimate relationships on the east coast would have not been possible in the Midwest. I was stunned by the differences in attitude… and wonder if that’s changed much at all. Going from multiple relationships with people of color in DC and Virginia to only ONE faculty colleague who was not white was shocking…. Maybe beyond time to explore again….

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