In the early ’80’s I was a graduate student at the University of Georgia. Since I taught during the day, I spent very many of my evenings in Aderhold Hall, where most of my classes met. One evening, I walked into class expecting the usual lecture and discussion. Instead, the professor told the class of 20 or so students that we would be doing something different. He said that a couple of well-respected futurists were making a presentation in the Agriculture Auditorium and he was walking the class over there to attend. We found the auditorium well filled, but all got seats, and we listened and watched as the lecturers worked their way through a long series of charts and graphs of social phenomena and economic trends as they constructed their predictions for the 21st century in the United States.

Some of the presentation has slipped from my mind, including the names of the lecturers. I have done a good bit of digging, but cannot rediscover their names. The event was close to 45 years ago, so it’s not likely now that I can find more details. But the general conclusions that I heard that night were so striking that I can recall them clearly. Here, briefly, are the salient points the futurists made:

Several factors and trends will reach a critical point together in about the year 2015, the lecturers said, and that confluence will cause a great deal of tumult and disorder in the U.S. (I recall the year specifically and clearly.) Two of the elements that would cause the crisis stand out in my memory. One was racism and racial tension and the other was the move of our economy away from manufacturing as new technology necessitated a big shift in the nature of our work force.

I have thought a great deal about that night in the Ag Auditorium and have examined and reexamined my memories of it. I wish I could remember more. What I have outlined above are the pieces of the presentation that stuck in my mind, and you can see why the presenters now seem prescient to me. Those two factors clearly have been highly impactful, even determinative, in the trump/extremist era. There is much more to it, but if both of those elements were removed or were less severe, events since 2015 almost certainly would have proceeded in a less toxic manner.

In researching this topic, I have found a few names of futurists who were on the lecture circuit back then. Some of them had predictions concerning the 21st century that were quite rosy and did not feature any occurrences like the crisis we now are in. That makes me even more eager to try to discover who those two guys were. If you have any leads, please let me know.

Message Ron Keffer

I strongly believe that the intense underlying theme of racism has been the single most impactful bane of our existence as a nation, but it also seems to me that racism now is less widespread and virulent that it was when I was a young guy, but that doesn’t mean it no longer is a strong factor in our current difficulties. My Pollyanna side suggests this may be a last long gasp before racism starts a lengthy fade into irrelevance. One thing, though, is certain: It won’t go quietly or quickly and if it finally is to leave us in peace, we will have to usher it out with a strong and determined push.

Economic change always is a challenge, but the anodynes are good governance and a genuine concern to help and to protect our work force from shifting economic currents as best we can. When we have in place a government and a cabal of billionaire tech bros that are determined instead to exacerbate the effects of change, bad things happen.

As Democrats come together to work to win in November, most of our candidates are addressing both these factors, and that is as it should be. Finally, too, much of America now is open to the argument that we must come together and stop allowing ourselves to be divided by the forces that gin up racism and that we also must rein in the billionaires.

Shoulda got the message in ’82, right?

(P.S. It helps if you click “Like” and “Restack.” Thanks!)

Share

Leave a comment