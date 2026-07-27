Egalitarian, Inclusive Democracy

Egalitarian, Inclusive Democracy

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Therese's avatar
Therese
6d

Thanks Ron, again, for highlighting importance and action. Beautiful peony photo.

Matt Schultz commented over and over again, this is not the time to be center. I so agree. There is nothing to work out with maga's except get them out. Watching a Netflix doc on FDR, I think, and you may have much better knowledge, that if not for him and Churchill we would be a fascist government. What's against us now the most is propaganda via social media heightened by AI. I hope Trump, Vance, Rubio, Hegseth, Noem et al live long enough to be tried for crimes against humanity.

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Janet Wilson's avatar
Janet Wilson
6d

The longer Trump and Republicans remain in power, the harder it will be to dislodge them and their billionaire buddies. The longer this takes, the less likely it will be to avoid a future where the USA is a repressive authoritarian state where citizens toil in fear and poverty to support their dictators.

Americans must make a stand in the midterms, toss every Republican out of office, and demand election verification to prevent Trump stealing yet another election cycle.

And then prepare for the very long, hard road of repairing the horrific damage the Republicans have done. Prosperity will not return in a day, but decency can.

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