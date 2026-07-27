Two-thirds of Americans are ready, willing, and able to be part of a blue wave in November. Millions are working for the win. Somewhat less than another third remains ensorcelled by racism, a warped new religion, misogyny, and hope that the elites somehow will be brought down, perhaps by being overcome by maga’s excessive fawning over them.

Polls and actual results of elections during 2025 and 2026 so far clearly point to big wins for Democrats and progressives in November. Our small dollars come from so many individual donors that the totals keep us competitive with the PAC’s and billionaires. (Citizens who contribute $$$ to campaigns are highly likely to vote for those to whom they contributed!) The mood of the electorate in light of the broad and abject failures of trump and the extremists in virtually every aspect of governance and economics is manifestly hostile to the anti-democratic policies of the current regime.

Panic and desperation in the face of rejection by voters has led the regime and its minority of venal extremist supporters to plot to jigger the midterm elections in any way they can. Their plans are not secret and are being contested in courts around the country. The master plan of suppression depends largely upon an attempt to erase as many Democratic voters as possible from the state voter rolls. With the exception of several very red states, the opposition in state legislatures and attorneys general offices has been strong, determined, and effective. The lines have been drawn and the battles will be fought right up to and beyond election day.

To defeat the regime requires that we continue to expose and loudly oppose their plots at all levels, but especially at the state and local levels. The Supreme Court’s six extremist judges are taking treasonous stands regularly, but their reach is limited. Please keep in mind that under our federal system, states are sovereign and possess a great deal of political and legislative power.

Somehow the essential nature of this struggle seems to have escaped many Americans. This clearly is a class war, the very rich against the rest of us. Our nation seldom has been able to recognize that kind of aggression easily because the wealthy have had the cash that enables them to disguise it. Their fallback positions have been to accuse anyone on the side of the people of being socialists or communists. Now, those positions appear ragged and less effective because the lies have been told too often and are transparently untrue. Also, Americans seem now to have a taste for a bit of socialism, such as Social Security, Medicare for All, tax-paid child care services, etc. When those common sense programs are paid for by taxation of everyone, including the obscenely wealthy, the results are good for all of us and for democracy itself, and that is something the rich absolutely abhor!

The overarching goal of our rich, epstein opponents is to deconstruct democracy in the U.S. and to steal every penny and every good thing for themselves. Corruption among the regime’s extremists and their billionaire supporters has reached breathtaking levels and is so over-the-top that many people just cannot wrap their heads around it. This den of thieves cares nothing for the citizens of the nation, including their own supporters, and actively is trying to kill us. That is not an exaggeration; the tech bros, especially, believe that they just don’t need us, hoi polloi. Their on-going efforts to destroy our already limping health care system alone demonstrate their murderous intentions.

As they destroy our economy, eliminate social programs, and feed the rate of inflation, they will make it ever more difficult for many of us even to feed ourselves. The plotters actively support and encourage eugenics-based thinking, regarding themselves as being of superior stock while the rest of us are inferior and expendable.

Trump and his supporters have undermined our egalitarian, inclusive democracy, but they have not been able to deliver a fatal blow, and they will not succeed in destroying our free society. The next several months likely will be difficult economically for many of us. Trump’s tariffs, the thievery and corruption of his regime, the drive to fill the countryside with data centers, and the major disaster that is his war on Iran will cause more job losses, and prices will continue to rise. The strait at the southeastern end of the Suez Canal is the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and now the Houthis, who are allies of Iran, are blockading it. That, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz by the Iranians will cause the prices of oil, gas, diesel, fertilizer, and pretty much everything else to continue to rise. During this (apparently) forever war, the only time the price of oil declines is when trump tells some lie about how we’re about to achieve total victory or some excellent new negotiations are about to begin. As soon as the lies don’t pan out, back up goes the price of oil and its derivatives.

Trump’s insane “policies” have created a perfect economic storm in which prices will rise on virtually every product in our economy. (Don’t forget effects of the “new” tariff regime.) This won’t be a straight-line change; prices will bump up and down to some degree, but the trend line will be up. Some of the effects of the new tariffs and events in the Middle East will arrive slowly and one bit at a time, but the biggest effects likely will come within the next 90 days.

None of these economic disasters is good news, but they will have one beneficial knock-on effect, one that we already are seeing in the polls. Voters are both dismayed and angry and even maga is beginning slowly to shift toward Democrats or to give up the idea of voting altogether. When election day arrives on 3 November, we now know it is highly likely we’ll see the Blue Tsunami for which we all are hoping.

Share

However, that outcome is not guaranteed and we have specific tasks we must accomplish that are essential. First, with regard to voting itself: make plans now to vote as early as possible. Early voting has several positive effects. When others see and hear of a high level of early voting, they are encouraged to vote. When we vote early, those who are working so hard to turn out the vote can remove us from their lists and focus on other people who perhaps are not as likely to vote. Early voting reduces the lines on voting day and makes it harder for the extremists to intimidate or otherwise influence people not to vote because their targets are dispersed and harder to find.

One key point is that a huge turnout for the elections is very important. If we can do what Hungary did and get record numbers to the polls, the cheating that trump and the extremists are trying to do will fall flat, as such cheating did in Hungary.

We must continue the steady flow of small contributions many of us are making. The earlier we give the better, but continuing to give right up to Election Day is very important too. We also can have a huge effect when we call our representatives and senators, both state and national, to express our opposition to voter suppression. The effect of many voices is enormous, and if we continue to make noise the other side is discouraged, which is a good thing.

There is some concern that Democrats are too engaged in in-fighting now. What else is new? Centrists and progressives of various stripes are engaged in a struggle to control the party narrative. During primaries, that is OK. That’s what primaries are for, to decide such issues. The key part, though, is that once the primaries all are over, we must come together and elect the Democratic nominees. After we’re in office, we still must litigate our position on the political spectrum, but that logically and effectively can and should be done by severally debating and deciding the nature of specific bills, laws, and actions of the legislature. The single biggest question in all that will be whether we put money in its proper place in our society. The wealthy will do everything they can to stop actions that, for example, tax the wealthy. The solutions won’t come quickly or easily, but we can cobble reform together only if we take power back beginning on 3 November.

Showing up when demonstrations and protests are organized is another way our individual voices can be amplified into an extraordinarily loud shout. The cumulative effects of on-going demonstrations can be decisive. When we make it clear that the American people are determinedly opposed to this current regime, we discourage the other side and encourage supporters of democracy to become more active and to vote.

In an upcoming post, I will focus upon what must be done now and, especially, in January in the expectation that we will have control of both the House and the Senate after the election. We cannot begin that planning after we win; it must begin now or we’ll miss a great opportunity to hit the ground running. We all have some notions about what we can accomplish, but those ideas must be organized into specific proposals that are polished, organized, and put into action at the very first opportunity. If we’re to secure our democracy, there isn’t a moment to lose! The American people will not tolerate any lengthy or ineffective period of inactivity from our side if and when we reacquire power. We must deliver significant change quickly!!

It feels as though we largely are marching in step and in solidarity. The wind — the sentiments of the people of our nation — is at our backs. Let’s continue our challenging and important work and push ever harder until we have rescued our egalitarian, inclusive democracy.

Leave a comment

Share