Ukraine struck a major blow against Russian strategic aviation yesterday, and its implications go beyond that war itself.

Russia under putin is a terrorist state. Putin led it to invade sovereign Ukraine first in 2014 when Russia seized some parts of the Donbas and Crimea. There was no provocation for this invasion. That phase of the war simmered until 24 February 2022, when Russia mounted a full-scale invasion of Ukraine with the intention of eliminating its democratically elected government and making it a part of Russia. The Ukrainian resistance and response to the attack surprised the Russians, who expected to seize the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in three days. Russian forces were thrown back generally in a major defeat and they failed to eliminate the Ukrainian government led by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the elected president. Eventually, Ukraine regained most of the territory Russia seized during that failed attack.

Since the failed invasion of February, 2022, the Russians have attempted to advance and seize more of Ukraine. With the support of the US, the EU, and NATO, Ukraine has successfully resisted and has inflicted massive casualties on the Russian army, whose reputation has suffered considerably as a result. During this three-year phase of the war, Ukraine has demonstrated a strong commitment to democracy and its sovereignty. Ukraine’s military efforts have been innovative and overall strategically sound and effective. As a diversion, Ukraine even invaded and controlled a part of Russia’s Kursk Oblast for a time.

Because putin is a murderous, megalomaniacal dictator who typically employs terror and scorched earth approaches to destroying anyone he wants to be a part of a reconstructed Russian Empire, he has resorted to bombing cities and civilians in general in an effort to destroy Ukraine’s will to fight. Thousands of children, women, and the elderly have been killed in bombings of shopping centers, churches, schools, libraries, train stations, and other civilian targets. Ukraine, however, has not wavered in its resistance.

[Donald Trump is an admirer of putin and has a history of antagonism toward Ukraine and President Zelenskyy. He has tried and failed to blackmail Zelenskyy. Trump has waffled a bit in his support of putin, but in general has not been willing to support Ukraine in any robust fashion. Trump also seems on track to withdraw the US from NATO.]

To carry out these horrific attacks that violate international law, putin has employed several weapon systems. He launches hundreds of drones almost every night, and they are accompanied by cruise missiles, hypersonic cruise missiles, and by some ballistic missiles. These deadly attacks are blunted to some fair degree by anti-aircraft fire and missiles from Ukraine, but overall cause death and destruction throughout that country.

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Cruise missiles and hypersonic cruise missiles are among the most difficult weapons for Ukraine to shoot down. They are unusual, too, in that they usually are launched from strategic bombers standing well back from the Ukrainian border. As air launched missiles, these devices arrive on target very quickly and, until today, Ukraine had no means of blunting the attacks significantly.

Here it is important to consider a lesson provided by the boxing world. When a boxer is trapped in a corner or on the ropes and is being pummeled by his opponent, the most effective tactic he can use, if he’s able, is to punch back hard enough to get his attacker off him. In fact, if a boxer cannot push back hard enough, his cause may be lost.

In war, international affairs in general, and in domestic political contests, often the principle of “push back hard enough to get him off you” applies just as it does in boxing.

Yesterday, Ukraine pushed back.

In an audacious and innovative attack, Ukraine sought to destroy as many of Russia’s strategic bombers as possible. Russia no longer is able to produce these deadly planes, so losses cannot easily or quickly be made up. This choice of targets seems obvious, but the Russians were caught flat footed.

The main problem for Ukraine has been that they have no weapons systems with the reach and punch to attack the bombers, which have been stationed in Russia far behind the lines of conflict. Those Russian bombers fly toward their targets in Ukraine and launch their missiles long before they come into range of any defensive devices the Ukrainians can employ. Then they return to their bases which are several hundred to more than a thousand miles from Ukraine.

Ukraine has been impressively innovative in their use of drone technology in countering the Russians, and that was their approach today. Their biggest problem was that their drones’ ranges mostly are measured in tens of kilometers, and the bombers were far outside their range. So, Ukraine conceived of a way to get the drones within range of the Russian airfields before they were launched.

They smuggled about 150 of their drones into Russia and placed them in mobile wooden cabins. (How they got the cabins into Russia or made them there, I do not know, and I doubt the Ukrainians will tell that story anytime soon.) The cabins, with 20 to 30 drones in each, were placed on flatbed trailers that were pulled by a regular semi tractor. These trucks yesterday simultaneously got near Olenya airfield on the Kola Peninsula near Murmansk; Belaya airfield in southeastern Siberia; Ivanovo Severny airfield about 300 kilometers northeast of Moscow; and Dyagilevo airfield southwest of Moscow. (Other airfields seem to have been targeted, but we don’t have a comprehensive accounting for all that activity.)

Almost simultaneously, the tops of all those wooden cabins, in their widely separated locations, slid aside and the drones flew out one after another and, using AI targeting computers, flew to hit their targets. [Wow!] We know from photographic evidence that they hit Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3 strategic bombers, the ones Russia no longer can build. They also seem to have hit an AWACS radar plane used to monitor and control large air combat areas.

What we don’t know for certain is how many of the bombers were destroyed. Some estimated as many as 40, but that number seems too high. We have photographic proof that seven were destroyed, and the number may be as high as a dozen. Some sources have asserted that Ukraine destroyed about a third of the Russian strategic bombers which would represent a loss worth something like $7 billion. Since the bombers are irreplaceable, the overall value probably is much greater. At any rate, the Wall Street Journal indicated that the Ukrainians had landed a “major blow” in their effort to keep the Russians off them.

This is huge news and highly embarrassing to the Russians. Ukraine understands full well the importance of hitting their antagonists hard enough to keep them off their civilian population and the non-military targets putin is so fond of destroying. This won’t stop that sort of behavior by Russia, but their capacity for committing teroristic atrocities now is significantly diminished and they will be forced to spend money and resources — of which they are running short — trying not to permit such a strike to happen again,

This lesson also applies domestically to the US. Our democracy is under attack by forces that display no allegiance to moral boundaries and attack the weakest among us in their machinations. We struggle with the question of how we can keep them off us. One part of the answer is that we must persist. We never can flag. Another part is to go on offense, as Ukraine has. We cannot sit and bemoan the willingness of our opponents to lie, cheat, and steal both our values and our treasure. We must fight back both in the usual fashions and with innovative new techniques. For the latter we must look to the young Americans who know best how to use modern communications in this effort.

It’s a very good outcome for Ukraine, a nation that now must serve as democracy’s standard bearer, since our elected leader has betrayed those values. But this also is a strong lesson for us. We know how to innovate and to carry the struggle to our opponent.

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