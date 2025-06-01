Egalitarian, Inclusive Democracy

Egalitarian, Inclusive Democracy

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Jeffrey's avatar
Jeffrey
Jun 1, 2025

Not only Ukraine but liberal forces here in the U.S. need to start hitting back, hard.

This could mean hard conversations with relatives, showing up personally at the local or U.S. office of your legislators and not leaving until you get to speak with someone significant or showing up for demonstrations. We all need to do SOMETHING.

Or we could do as they do: find every shred of damaging personal and professional information, past and present and out them. Whatever it takes.

This is a war for our democracy. We didn't ask for this.

We need to hit the bullies back, hard.

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Patricia Fehrenbacher's avatar
Patricia Fehrenbacher
Jun 1, 2025

Wow Ukraine has shown the world what the strength of a mustard seed is!!! 🩷 🇺🇦 🩷Righteous!!!!✊🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

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