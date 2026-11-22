The first phase of the resistance, which prominently featured the No Kings movement, has ended with a most excellent degree of success. The Blue Wave manifested at a level we hoped for but were concerned we couldn’t reach. Until 3 January, we’ll be in that rather weird situation of having a new Congress sitting in limbo while the previous Congress continues to “work.” Meanwhile, trump will be president until the next president in inaugurated in January, 2029.

Though the language isn’t strictly accurate, I’ve come to think of this as the interregnum, a term which means a time between kings. Actually, we’re between Congresses. At a time when newly elected members of Congress had to travel to DC by horse, carriage, or train, the several weeks between the election and the installation of a new Congress made sense. Now, not so much.

It seems likely that the situation in which we find ourselves is far more complex than any other interregnum the nation has faced. One factor that makes this a complicated and fraught period is that we have in office a president who clearly is an insane traitor and a criminal. Most people have some idea of the corrupt nature of this regime, but couldn’t come close to listing all the offenses. Trump is a destroyer of all that is good about everyone with whom he comes into contact, of democracy, of our economy, and of our citizenry.

Though the Blue Wave dramatically rejected this regime, there were so many factors that affected that outcome, it’s almost impossible even to discuss all of them in one fell swoop. The state of the economy is an important element, as is the vast corruption of the regime. Most Americans are deeply concerned about what has come to be summarized as “affordability,” and many are profoundly offended by and concerned about the behaviors of ICE, the trump/miller authoritarian Brown Shirts, many of whose activities are illegal and morally offensive. They assault, imprison, and murder with no concern for due process or even for guilt and innocence.

AI and data centers, it cannot be doubted, are rapidly affecting our nation and with no reasonable regulations in place the likelihood of destructive outcomes is huge. Already our economy has been warped and some neighborhoods badly damaged. Americans want sensible, humane regulation and they do not want this to become one more issue ruled by the rich to the detriment of the rest of us.

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The ridiculous war-of-choice against Iran is a major irritant for most Americans, partly because of its effects on the price of gasoline and other fossil fuel products and partly because of the corrosive effects on our military and on international relations of the incompetent “leadership” of pete hegseth. And then there is the genocidal war of aggression being waged against Ukraine by putin’s Russia to which trump has allied himself. In matters of war, our trump regime daily violates international law and morality itself. The deaths of the school girls in Iran and the killings of people in boats in both the Caribbean and the Pacific by our military leave many of us shell-shocked with disbelief and revulsion.

Contained within the specific issues we see right before our faces are the moral and ethical concerns that many of us feel. These run that gamut from our horror at seeing with our own eyes the murders of innocents like Good and Pretti to the unsettling persistence of the rule of money in our government. It is a moral wrong for money to speak when the people are kept voiceless.

The Blue Wave can be seen as a sort of primal scream telling the world that Americans reject the extremist Christian nationalism which seeks to destroy our republic. We embrace the egalitarian, inclusive ideal on which the nation was founded. What the extremists disparagingly refer to as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion or, in other connections, as Wokeness in fact are the elements of equality, human worth, and social harmony that we see, or should see, as the highest aspirations of our society. Look at photos of the new electeds and you see a voter expression of DEI!

The bedrocks of our democratic society are recounted in our Bill of Rights, the first ten amendments to the Constitution. Add the 14th Amendment as well. Freedom of religion, speech, assembly; the rule of law; due process; birthright citizenship — in our foundational documents we see described a nation reaching some of the highest levels of humanity, freedom, and morality to which nations ever have aspired.

How do we return to these lofty ideals?

The Congress that convenes on 3 January 2027 has this challenge staring it in the face, demanding an immediate response. This moment has raised uncomfortable issues about the way Congress itself is organized and led. The contests over Speaker and Majority Leader are, in fact, democracy in action. Those debates raise questions about the corrosive effects of huge amounts of money contributed to both Jeffries and Schumer by AIPAC. Decisions each of the two have made have been called into question. This is not Democratic in-fighting or division; this is democracy in action.

Congress, including both the newly elected as well as veterans, must very quickly convert campaign slogans and promises into action that voters can see and applaud. If old leadership and old attitudes get in the way of that, they must be pushed aside. Perhaps old leaders can reject the huge influx of campaign monies that have sullied them in the eyes of some. Realistically, that would be a very heavy lift indeed and that difficulty may make the old leadership obsolete. So be it; this time inevitably will be one of great change.

The immediate concerns of the electorate must quickly lead to a spate of legislation that is right on point in dealing with the concerns of the voters. A significant delay or a failure in this matter may negate the Blue Wave and send us back into the arms of a toxic populism. Populism is not bad in itself, but trump has provided an emphatic object lesson in how it can be used to take a nation into dangerous authoritarian and inhumane territory.

As both the old and the new Congresses deal with the immediate issues that helped produce the Blue Wave, let’s be very clear-eyed too about the factors that led us into the trumpian wilderness. These also require our intense effort and very soon. Here’s a short list:

1) Enormous wealth inequality. This alone has made a few hundred people so obscenely rich that their collective wealth is greater than that of the bottom 50% of Americans. This inequity has brought on a class war, which is at the heart of our troubles. Underlying these matters of money, profit, and wealth is a widespread devotion among the wealthy and in our government to corruption, to milking our nation of every penny that can be stolen.

2) The ginning up of racism and other forms of anti-other fear and hatred. Racism is a powerful force among many Americans and it owes its influence in part to the efforts of the wealthy extremists to divide us. Black and Brown people have suffered from this despicable attitude for generations, as do immigrants, and so do LGBTQ+ and trans Americans.

3) Misogyny. The attacks on women’s rights are a major part of the radical agenda. Women are leaders in our efforts to protect democracy, and we owe them total respect and support.

4) America’s own anti-American propaganda (Fox, etc.) and Russia’s misinformation assault.

5) The campaign against America’s system of public education. This is a powerful and growing impediment to a truly egalitarian and inclusive democracy.

6) Lies about the climate crisis initiated by deep-pocketed fossil fuel interests. This is an existential crisis that hardly can be overstated; it forms the dramatic bass note beneath all our other concerns. That trump is all-in on fossil fuels only emphasizes his hatred of our nation, of all humans, and even of himself. If we do not wean ourselves off fossil fuels rapidly, human society will die and humans as a species may perish as well.

7) Efforts to undermine our work in foreign affairs and our efforts to keep the peace. The abandonment of Ukraine is egregious. A downright stupid war on Iran has damaged our economy severely. Our efforts to help other nations combat disease have been quashed, an action that harms millions and will rebound on us as well.

8) False claims about our economy, followed by incompetent management of the levers of government that affect the economy. Abandonment of anti-trust laws has enabled a few companies to inflate prices and their profits.

9) Abandonment of traditional and valid moral values — greed is good? — and a radical, self-serving mutation of traditional religion into a weaponized version of itself.

10) Abandonment and escape of accountability. The elements of the epstein files that have been revealed and the general awareness we now have of the breadth and depth of that ring of pedophiles has NOT led to any arrests or prosecutions despite all that we know. The trump regime and its puppet Department of Justice have done everything they could to avoid accountability. And, the epstein files are only the tip of the iceberg.

Americans want the regime stopped. They want a return to prosperity instead of feeling as though they are living in a devil town full of vampires. They want it made plain that our government recognizes the difference between right and wrong and strives to protect the right and punish the wrong.

Above all, Americans are weary of a fight that should have ended before it even began. Most of us just want to live our lives, and now it’s up to Congress to restore justice and the rule of law. It’s an enormous undertaking because Grendel has run rampant across our society for almost fifty years.

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When I look at the faces of our newly electeds, I am profoundly moved. They look like US and they look like the U.S. Women, Men, Black, Asian, White, Brown, Christian, Muslim, Atheist, Old, Young — and somehow, through honest work, argument, and debate they will bring us back from the brink. They will work together, not without disagreement, but with a will to restore us to our potential and to repair the trust we have lost both at home and abroad.

A new day is dawning!

[If this one pleases you, check like and restack so others will see it too. Thanks!]

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