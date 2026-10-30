I keep thinking of the lyrics to the ABBA song “Fernando.” Somehow the writer put into a very few words an entire raging battle and its aftermath, right up to the old age of the combatants. If only our struggle were confined to the three or four minutes of a popular song, and if only the outcome were so easily digested.

That is not the way this works. Our history always has had its unique qualities. Indigenous people, Black slaves, white Europeans, Asian people — other countries have seen some mixing of civilizations and peoples, but the United States has seen more of it and has struggled with it in its own unique manner.

We were lucky to have as Founders a group of people who themselves had grown up in and lived in the unusual intellectual milieu that flowed from the Enlightenment. The essential values of freedom and equality that we see in our Constitution fermented in their heads and their discussions and were influenced by some of the best minds of the larger movement. An egalitarian, inclusive democracy is a very high ideal indeed, and from the beginning it has faced opposition from people filled with racism, misogyny, anti-intellectualism, radical and authoritarian religious attitudes, and the tensions that always exist between the very rich and ordinary citizens. Our Founders had their own deep flaws, but, as humans often do, they nonetheless sought to create something larger than themselves, something that eventually would realize the high ideals they set out.

Don’t flinch from the notion that our struggles began hundreds of years ago and will not end in the next few weeks. Thus has it ever been! But now we are at one of those critical moments when the ship of state will set a course that will have profound consequences for generations to come. Will we succumb to the remaining illiberal inclinations of some groups who also are influenced by the machinations of the filthy rich billionaire class? Or will we move toward perfecting our union?

[Americans struggle with the term “liberal.” It derives from a Latin term meaning “free.” So, for example, a liberal arts education is one that sets free the minds of students by providing a broad understanding of our planet and its civilizations, endowing the learners with the knowledge and thinking skills to take on novel tasks.]

Americans often are inclined not to believe there are different social classes in our nation. Nonetheless, we find ourselves now in a class war in which a couple of thousand extremely rich families seek to dominate and control the entire population of the U.S. and much of the rest of the world as well. Their ambitions are infantile and unrealizable, a result of reading too much science fiction in their youths.

While smarter sorts might have overcome us in a more quiet fashion, they might not have been able to seize power without a lunatic avatar like trump, and he gives the game away every time he opens his mouth. To some degree we should be glad his is the front-facing image of the fascists. He is so deeply flawed — and is growing worse as he ages — that his wild behaviors have turned away even some of his most fanatical proponents. As I type, well over 40 million Americans have cast early votes, and by the end of voting day, this midterm almost certainly will set a record for the number of votes cast.

Though very few of those voters are motivated by contemplation of the values that grew out of the Enlightenment and may pooh-pooh the notion of a class war, the extremists, led by trump, have dramatically overplayed their hand. Americans who are dismayed by the price of gas and hamburger are turning to Democrats for a solution. Many of them dislike both of our main parties and the number of Independents grows with each new election, but, willy-nilly, those voters find themselves contemplating values and issues that may not be daily topics at their dinner tables.

Without seriously considering the morality of egalitarianism, these voters, who have lived their lives with more contacts with minority groups than their parents and grandparents, now are strongly repelled by the images of brown, Black, and white people being tackled to the ground, beaten, handcuffed, and carried away with no due process. They have seen, on-screen or in person, people shot to death in the streets, and those amateur-shot videos make clear what dramatic overreach occurred. Even those who were opposed to immigration, and whose antipathy for “others” was ginned up in radical churches or political groups, find the separation of small children from their parents abhorrent, especially since we know those children sometimes go to prison alone!

Affordability; abuse of those who are innocent or are the wrong color; the astonishingly brazen corruption of the authoritarians; the incompetence of trump and most of his minions, such as Hegseth, Blanche, Kennedy, and others, all combine to produce the kind of melange that pulls apart even a carefully crafted cult such as maga.

After Tuesday, 3 November, the voting will be done. Counting and certification will take a while and the time between voting and certification varies a great deal by state. Even after the votes are certified, the new Congress will not be seated until 3 January 2027. The new House of Representatives first will elect a Speaker by roll call and then the new Speaker will swear in the House members. Vice President Vance will preside in the Senate and will swear in that house.

The lame duck Congress can and surely will meet and legislate from the time of the election until the swearing in of the houses in January. That will be a most raucous set of sessions.

Now, down to the matter at hand. There are many terms we can use as we speculate what trump and the extremists may try to do to negate or alter a fair election. I favor a couple that are downright obscene, but here I’ll stick with some milder words.

We have fought for at least a decade to push back the tide of extremism and authoritarianism. The fascists at times have seemed to hold the upper hand. Now we feel some confidence that the 3 November elections will loose their hold on our government. The quiet, plodding efforts of our state governments; many patriotic lawyers and judges; new independent sources of news and information; and, especially, of millions of Americans to move the needle in favor of our egalitarian, inclusive democracy have made the kind of difference in the political landscape for which we had hoped. The drip, drip, drip of water can wear down a mountain, and that is what we have accomplished.

Every one of us who has been in this fight knows it ain’t over ‘till it’s over, and we must keep on fighting to the very end. There are several principles we must observe.

First, above all, in the next five days, we must drive everyone we know to vote! Turnout is the critical factor! This principle proved true in Hungary, Brazil, and Serbia. Both Orbàn in Hungary and Vučić in Serbia had plans to overthrow the elections if they lost, but both were stymied by the extremely large turnouts that cost them the elections. Neither dared to try to overcome such an outpouring. It also was turnout in the final round of voting the brought Lula a victory in Brazil and sent his defeated opponent running to Miami and into the arms of trump. So, there ya go! In this fight, we absolutely must continue to push everyone we know toward the polls. The old truism that every vote counts never has been so true.

Second, we must continue to be seen in the streets — overpasses are very popular this season — in the papers, on social media — we just cannot be quiet! That goes for now as well as after election day. We have many good reasons to think we’ll win and this will go well, but if we disappear during the interim between election and swearing in we may let it slip away if the extremists try to jigger the election outcomes. Weary? How weary would we be under a triumphant fascist government?

Third, we must take advantage of the interim to communicate with our newly elected representatives, senators, governors, and other officials. We must tell them loudly and frequently what we require of them! If we don’t, they may believe we have lost interest and this may permit them to lose their bearings in their new settings. We must not be quiet! It seems like a good idea that we first demand legislation that improves the lives of Americans. You know, stuff like eliminating tariffs, establishing an national health care system based on Medicare, no more 2,000-pound bombs for Israel, re-funding SNAP, forbidding any further warfare against Iran — you get the picture. Accountability for trump and his accomplices in corruption and and for ICE murderers also should be on the agenda, but should come a close second to economic relief for all Americans. We all have had practice at this, now we just keep the line moving. Oh, and let’s impeach people like Hegseth, Kennedy, Roberts, etc. There’s a lot of work to be done, but we must take care to do it properly.

Finally, we must avoid and help others avoid violence or any physical intimidation directed at the perpetrators of our misfortunes. Some will be tempted, and we must discourage them. Violence will work against us and give the extremists the excuse they crave to call out ICE, the National Guard, or other military forces against us.

Back, then, to the original question: Are we going to have to fight? Yes, in just the ways we already have been fighting for what seems like a lifetime, only more so. We have a winning formula and our opposition does not consist of the brightest bulbs in the carton, so we just keep doing what we have been doing, but WITH GREATER FOCUS AND DETERMINATION. We have done so very well over the last decade and we have become better at this with each passing year. Now, we’re the varsity and we have to bear down one more time.

This struggle won’t be over until the causes of our conflicts are rooted out. Racism, the awful attitudes toward women, the willingness of so many people to make villains of any “others” and to fall for such nonsense as the prejudices against LGBTQ+ people and trans people. (No one is entitled to have an opinion about trans people until they can accurately describe what it means to be trans. The level of ignorance is eye watering!) Also capitalism works for only a few unless it is carefully and strongly regulated, and that’s what we must work toward to eliminate the dangers from the filthy rich. One of our biggest chores will be to take on the challenge of global warming; if we don’t get at that immediately, every problem we have will be exacerbated. We could go on and on with this, but you get the drift.

Yes, we must find time to celebrate if the elections go as well as it seems they may. Or, we may be back to the drawing board if they don’t, but that prospect seems less likely. We must find time to be happy, to be with other good people, to embrace the people we love. Have a beer, jump into the water, take a nap!

In his wonderful novel God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater, Kurt Vonnegut, Jr. has his protagonist, Eliot Rosewater, speaking to twin newborn babies and in a few words Eliot describes how we all should try to live. Rosewater said,

“Hello, babies. Welcome to Earth. It’s hot in the summer and cold in the winter. It’s round and wet and crowded. At the outside, babies, you’ve got about a hundred years here. There’s only one rule that I know of, babies — ‘God damn it, you’ve got to be kind.’”

Isn’t that what we’re fighting for?

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