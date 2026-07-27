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Most Americans want to know how to end this debacle.
To that end, there are specific actions we all must be taking now and right through 3 November.
Jul 27
•
Ron Keffer
12
8
7
June 2026
How do we cope with a problem like maga?
With knowledge, skill, determination!
Jun 30
•
Ron Keffer
8
4
Time to choose
We may not have until November
Jun 27
•
Ron Keffer
28
2
11
May 2026
It really is a class war!
And, we ALL are in it, whether we want to be or not!
May 8
•
Ron Keffer
13
9
We’re at an inflection point.
A time when everything will be changed.
May 4
•
Ron Keffer
12
6
7
April 2026
It’s just wrong!
REMOVE TRUMP NOW!
Apr 4
•
Ron Keffer
20
14
6
March 2026
What are we striving for?
How do we make it happen?
Mar 9
•
Ron Keffer
16
16
12
February 2026
How will the Democrats blow it?
Hint: Suivez la piste de l’argent.
Feb 25
•
Ron Keffer
19
11
10
Has the political scene changed dramatically?
And, what elements now are more clear?
Feb 21
•
Ron Keffer
16
5
9
We will not cling desperately to the past
Because we know we can do better
Feb 15
•
Ron Keffer
17
7
We must talk about time
It’s all about time
Feb 4
•
Ron Keffer
16
14
10
January 2026
Take a closer look at what’s happening
And you’ll see we’re pulling together
Jan 18
•
Ron Keffer
26
6
12
© 2026 Ronald Keffer
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