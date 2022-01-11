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Early years, education, work experiences, and travel are some of the influences on my understanding of what it means and what it should mean to be an American. My background is strong in history, writing, and good literature. A deep interest in discussing our values and attempting to influence, at least to some small degree, the future direction of this nation move me to write. We never have realized our best selves as a nation, but we keep trying. The ideal is an egalitarian, inclusive democracy that values every person and our liberties. Moving toward the ideal always has been difficult, and thus will it ever be.

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